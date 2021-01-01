From inspired visions
Siesta Key Inspired Visions Patio Chair with Cushions
This is the corner section of a modular furniture collection within the line of the inspired vision called siesta key. The options of use with this piece are endless. From a single chair to the settee to day bed to sofa to chat group to sectional.....This collection does it all. This is a must-have piece if you want options for your small or large space. The pieces in this collection are as beautiful as they are functional. They are woven by hand from all-weather wicker. Contain a protective uv coating for maximum protection against the sun and the elements. They are easily moveable and come with adjustable clamps. The cushions adhere to the pieces like a glove and do not need fasteners. A great choice for commercial or residential areas. Change up your space to reflect a change in your style or keep it fresh all season with a siesta key and enjoy living an inspired life. Cushion Color: Canvas Henna