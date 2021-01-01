Sierra Azure Queen Upholstered Fabric Platform Bed MOD-5818-AZU

Advertisement
Modern Queen Platform BedWood Slat Support System with Center BeamPerformance Velvet Polyester UpholsteryDurable Stain-Resistant FabricBlack-Stained Wood LegsDense Foam PaddingBed Weight Capacity: 1322 lbs..Introduce an elegant backdrop for your master suite or guest bedroom with the Sierra Queen Upholstered Fabric Platform Bed. An impressive modern bed brimming with timeless appeal, Sierra features soft polyester fabric upholstery over a densely padded foam sideboard, footboard, and queen headboard. Complete with side wall panels for premium comfort and relaxation, this modern queen bed rests atop black-stained wood legs with non-marking foot caps. Adorned by timeless biscuit tufting, Sierra has a sturdy wood slat support system with a reinforced center beam that eliminates the need for a box spring. Sierra is a luxurious mattress foundation for memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid mattresses. Bed Weight Capacity: 1322 lbs. Set Includes: One - Primrose Queen Platform Bed