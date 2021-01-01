From bruck lighting
Sierra II Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (LLED/114/30K/90/BZ/PBK)
Advertisement
The Sierra II Pendant Light from Bruck Lighting uses lightly-powdered, amber glass and a wire frame to bring an old world feel to a contemporary cylindrical design. This product features hand-crafted glass with wire mesh detail that softens the light enough to still provide ample illumination without becoming stark. The clear and versatile design ensures this piece can work in a variety of settings, from an office to a dining room. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Metallics. Finish: Bronze