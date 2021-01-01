From swarovski
Swarovski Sienna Silver One Size Pendant Necklace 1156184
Swarovski Sienna Silver One Size Pendant Necklace 1156184. Metal: Rhodium plated metal. Size: One Size. Color: Silver. Shape Round. Gemtype: Crystal Stone. The Swarovski Sienna Pendant is a stunning piece of jewellery that is a delight to own and wear. This elegant pendant has been inspired by the beauty of medieval armour to create a truly unique piece which will make a great addition to any jewellery collection. The pendant has been crafted from black PVD metal for a timeless look and features a diamond silhouette. It has been adorned with a series of clear crystals which catch and reflect both natural and artificial light to create a dazzling sparkle effect that is iconic of Swarovski. The piece is completed by a delicate chain for a feminine look. The Swarovski Sienna Pendant will make a great gift for any occasion. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer’s warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.