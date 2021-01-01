From rebecca minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Sienna Nylon Tote
Advertisement
The Rebecca Minkoff Sienna Nylon Tote is ultra-lightweight and spacious. This bold leopard printed carryall is perfect for long weekend getaways, shopping trips, and more. Dual handles include a short option for comfortably carrying by hand, a larger shoulder drop that is perfect for wearing at the shoulder. Zip top main compartment closure and zippered exterior pouch with easy access long pull tab. Interior zip pocket and 2 slip pockets. Gunmetal ring hardware. Constructed from polyester and polyurethane materials. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 14 in Depth: 7 in Height: 16 in Strap Length: 25 in Strap Drop: 12 in Handle Length: 12 in Handle Drop: 5 in Weight: 14 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.