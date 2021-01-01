Siena Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (SS 2001PN-WG)

The Sienna Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort brings a simply attractive and traditional style into the home. With a classic silhouette, the cone-shaped White Glass shade softly diffuses light. The square plate and base in a rich metallic finish anchor this fixture and compliment any style. Subtle texture details along the edges of the metal add a touch of refinement to this sconce. A simple and attractive construction is perfect for a variety of locations in the home. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel