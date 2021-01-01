Advertisement
Gold-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed gold-plated bezel set with diamonds. Mother of pearl dial with luminous gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hours. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: in general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Michele Sidney Chronograph Diamond Ladies Watch MWW30A000008.