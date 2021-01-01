Sideboard Console Table with Bottom Shelf, Farmhouse Wood/Glass Buffet Storage Cabinet Living Room (Retro Blue)

Features: 1. Featuring spacious open table top and bottom shelf, two glass-front cabinets and two drawers, this sideboard provide you enough storage space for your favourite decorations or books or for storing necessities and tableware. 2. Exquisite appearance design, the sleek corners of the bottom plate and distinctive solid wood Roman legs create a distressed retro style. 3. Sophisticated brass knobs add culture and elegance to this transitional console table. This piece of home furniture is designed to be a multi-functional space saverwhich is suitable for dining room, entrance or living room. 4. Solid wood frames and legs and tempered glass make this cabinet stable and durable. 5. Sideboard cabinet measurements: 42" L x 14" W x 34.2" H. Easy assemble, simply attach the four base legs and bottom shelf. Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension: 42" L x 14" W x 34.2" H Overall Weight: 40.1LBS Weight Capacity Top shelf:52KG Drawer:20KG Bottom shelf:30KG Specifications: Product Name: Sideboard Material: Pine wood frame and legs, MDF panels Thickness Top shelf:15mm Bottom shelf:15mm Finish: Distressed Finish