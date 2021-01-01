Amanda Uprichard Sicily Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) Amanda Uprichard Sicily Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Smocked back. Lightweight poplin fabric. AMAN-WD1236. CV-21081SO. Amanda Uprichard offers classic pieces that are practical, feminine, and bright. Collections feature silks in colors that range from girly hot pinks to deep matte blues, and silhouettes that are sexy yet wearable.