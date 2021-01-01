Sister Gifts & Sibling Gifts & Pregnancy Gifts Sibling I Older Daughter Or Big Sister Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a big sister again? Are you taking on this role seriously now that you have another sibling? If this is you then look no further than this big sister again sibling older daughter or sister apparel item. Stand out at your next family event with your siblings in this amazing and cute siblings sister gift or this incredible older sister gift idea apparel item, Perfect for older sisters who love their family, or as a pregnancy announcement. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only