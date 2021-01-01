From faryl by farylrobin
FARYL by Farylrobin Siano
The FARYL by Farylrobin Siano is perfect for striding through the season in style, they're comfortable and versatile enough to go with any number of outfit options. Heel panel with pull on top tab. Soft and comfortable gusset. Shock-absorbing lightweight midsole. Plush foam midsole adds soft feel. Unique outsole design saves on weight. Leather upper. Synthetic lining. Rubber outsole. Measurements: â¢ Boot shaft height: 5.43 in â¢ Shaft circumference: 9.17 in â¢ Single shoe weight: 0.46 kg Imported. Faryl Mission Statement â¢ Faryl Robin Statement of Purpose: We are fierce advocates for empowering people with the best footwear choices for them. â¢ Faryl Robin Vision: We see a world where everyone, regardless of age, identity, ethnicity, size, physical limitations, financial means, and fashion sensibility can find shoes that make them feel empowered and honored. â¢ Faryl Robin Mission: We will empower all those who want to be true to themselves, by offering footwear that incorporates out-of-the-box thinking, thoughtful design, and high value. We aim to improve the lives of all those we touch, in pursuit of our mission. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.