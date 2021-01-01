Unique Loom Sialk Hill Washington Navy Blue 8' 0 x 8' 0 Square Rug, Ivory

If you're looking for an elegant and warm accessory to your space, the Unique Loom 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug is an excellent piece. This loomed rug has a transitional style, which blends in with any decor. It has a stain-resistant construction and fade-resistant materials. It has an oriental print, so you can add an ornate touch to your home design with elegant patterning. Designed with elements of blue, this square rug will add a refreshing dash of color to any room. It is made with polypropylene, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. Color: Ivory.