From minka-lavery
Shyloh Vanity Light by Minka-Lavery - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (1923-84)
Brighten your bathroom spaces with the stylish and sculptural lines of the Shyloh Vanity Light from Minka-Lavery. Excellent when emplaced over a bathroom mirror, the sleek steel structure is secured by a single disc wall mount, and it extends a horizontal steel crossbar across its equator. This is accented by evenly spaced vertical strips of metal that sweep down before curling out, each one supporting an upward-facing damp rated lamp that extends from an expanding, softly stepped housing. Each housing adds a touch of artistry to the fixture and supports both the socket and its surrounding glass shade, which transforms bright glare into an even layer of light below. Minka Lavery, a brand of the Minka Group, was established in 1982 and produces decorative lighting from their base in Corona, California. Their lighting ranges from traditional to contemporary, taking past design styles and reintroducing them in new creations that blend form and function. From the elegant, minimalist High Rise LED 2922 Bath Light to the dazzling, versatile 2244 1 Light Mini Pendant Light, their luminaires are luxurious and use quality design, materials and craftsmanship. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel with Etched Opal Glass