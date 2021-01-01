From sunset trading
Sunset Trading White Shutter Wood 6 Drawer Dresser, Double
constructed from wood veneers over durable medium density fiberboard (mdf), these strong wood products are non-absorbent, assuring your dresser will not warp or crack environmentally sustainable, hand rubbed finishing process, double-sealed with safe, water based lacquer for a velvety texture protected from scratches and stains, will not harm your children, pets and household, free wood samples available dresser dimensions: 38.25”h x 19”d x 66”w, drawers: felt lined top (2): 5.25”h x 14.25”d x 27.25”w, middle (2): 7”h x 14.25”d x 27.25”w, bottom (2): 8”h x 14.25”d x 27.25”w, bun feet: 4.5“h x 4” diameter, weight: 143 lbs. smooth quarter round top edges add custom detail, wood drawer pulls and interiors match overall finish with felt lined top drawers for your finer possessions drawers with high sides for added weight capacity open effortlessly on heavy duty, side mounted, ball bearing, full extension glides with built in drawer stops dovetail interlocking construction on front and back, boxes reinforced with undermounted corner blocks and dust panels on bottom drawers for well-made drawers that withstands everyday use for extra sturdiness, back panels are flush, recessed, fitted and screwed, traditional bun feet with floor protectors for ease of movement and keep your flooring scratch free fully assembled, simply attach feet and handles, hardware and tools provided, includes anti-tip mounting hardware two year warranty against manufacturer defects, product care: clean with light furniture polish, wipe with dry, lint-free cloth, harsh detergents and abrasives will damage the surface disclaimer: studio photography lighting, slight measurement and weight variances are possible, your viewing device may display colors differently