Shut The Fucupcake Gift Baking Unicorn Tote Bag
The Shut The Fucupcakes Present is for Unicorn lovers or baker who want to bake a Fucupcake for someone they don't like and then give it away as a gift. You love Unicorn and baking? Then you will love this too! The I Just Baked You Some Shut The Fucupcakes Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men or women and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.