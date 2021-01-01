From shu uemura art of hair
Shu Uemura - Izumi Tonic Hair Treatment - 150 ml
Anti-breakage rice water treatment inspired by yu-su-ru the ancestral japanese beauty tradition for strengthening hair by bathing it in rice water. Infused with rice water and ceramide this lightweight watery texture suitable for sensitive scalps has strong anti-breakage properties for 10x stronger hair* after one use. After 28 days hair is revealed as more beautiful: hair feels smooth silky and looks shiny & healthier. disclaimer: *instrumental test: non conditioning shampoo + izumi tonic vs. non conditioning shampoo only benefits: Hair is 10X stronger after one use* Adds body and thickness. Leaves hair feeling smooth silky & shiny. After 28 days hair looks healthier. related articles: 7 tips to prevent hair breakage. See the tips Get healthier hair with Izumi Tonic. Learn more