From quoizel
Quoizel SHR5005 Shire 5 Light 26-1/2" Wide Chandelier Rustic Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Quoizel SHR5005 Shire 5 Light 26-1/2" Wide Chandelier Traditional warmth meets industrial minimalism in the Shire collection. The rubbed black edges on the faux wood frame complements the rustic. Curved arms and candelabra bulbs add classic charm to the chic simplicity of the drop silhouette.FeaturesConstructed from durable steelRequires (5) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain suspended designSuggested for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsFixture comes with a 3 year finish and 10 year electrical component warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 26-1/2"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsChain Length: 48"Cord Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Rustic Black