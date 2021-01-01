Deny Designs Showmemars Wall, Bamboo Frame 8" x 9.5", Abstract Modern Art

The Deny framed wall art takes away all the hassle of finding the right frame for your art The art is printed on a satin wood finish, with no glass, for a more artistic look Sprinkle in different sizes and maybe an art canvas or two to help create a picture perfect gallery wall The frames are available in four different colors (Bamboo, Black, White, Gold) and seven different sizes Deny Designs is a revolutionary Home Decor company that supports the art community worldwide; Hand crafted and produced in Denver, Colorado, USA