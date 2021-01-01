Shower Shelf Caddy Triangular Bathroom Organizer Storage Holder Rack Wall Corner

1PC GREEN When the order is generated, we would send the item to the buyer from the nearest warehouse with sufficient inventory to the order receiving address. Hope you could get your item soon, if you have any problem, please contact us by email. Thanks for your understanding and support in advance! Space Saving: Corner shelf makes full use of the corner space, triangular shape, self-adhesive type without punching, will not damage your wall, easy to install. With Holes: The corner shelf adopts hollow design with small holes to help drain the water and stop accumulng water.