From sabon
Shower Oil P.E.T
Mysterious and alluring, musk is a fragrance that has delighted the senses for centuries. Keep that delight alive on a daily basis with the Musk Shower Oil from Sabon NYC. In addition to its magical scent, this deeply moisturizing liquid body soap contains a powerful slate of antioxidants to maintain the natural pH levels of your skin. Highlights of our Musk Shower Oil include: Array of Essential Oils: Olive, avocado, jojoba and wheat germ Fulfilling Portions: Shower oil bottle contains 100 ml (10.1 oz.) Sabon NYC Purity: Sulfate-free, paraben-free formula