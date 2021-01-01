Shower Curtain Hooks for Bathroom, Zinc Alloy Oval Curtain Rod Hook Hangers Retro Style 12Pcs

【Size】Available for rod of diameter 0.3'-1.1' (8-30mm), Hook Open Diameter: 30mm/1.1', Hook Rod Diameter: 3mm, Owl Decor Diamater: 41 x 35mm(L*W), Total Length: 53mm/ 2.1' 【Material】Made of high quality Zinc Alloy, corrosion resistance, strong and durable. 【Feature】The shower curtain hook rings can support the shower curtain in a suitable position, smoothly sliding, easy to move. 【Easy to Install】Just put the shower curtain hooks through the shower curtain cloth, and then hang the hook onto the guide rod. 【Application】Fashion crystal decorative shower hooks rings, suitable for Window Curtain, Door Curtain and Shower Curtain.