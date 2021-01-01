Shower Curtain Colors Blue Red Stars Falling Day Independence President Waterproof Polyester Fabric 72 x 72 inches Set with Hooks

Best Quality Guranteed. Polyester SIZE: 72'W x 72'L, can be used for bathtubs, shower stall, or any bathroom. MATERIAL: 100% polyester fabric, water proof. Not see-through, protect your privacy always. Includes 12 plastic curtain hooks. FEATURE: Environmental friendly material, no odor, durable, healthy to your family. A great gift idea! Unique design, good choice for giving your bathroom a fresh look. The pattern is vivid and durable, it will not fade after even years use. EASY CARE: Dry cleaning or washing with cold water, Tumble dry low, do not bleach or tumble dry.