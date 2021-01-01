This semi-gloss sheen is ideal for high-moisture, high-traffic areas of your home such as kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms. Stays clean, longer™. Applies easily in just one coat; One-coat coverage backed by our Lifetime Warranty. Stain-blocking paint + primer offers advanced stain-resistance in a single coat. Top rated one-coat paint, based on the most recent ratings of interior paints by a leading independent consumer publication. Exceptional stain-resistant formula creates a scrubbable and washable barrier, for a smooth, durable finish that stays clean, longer. Resilient, 100% acrylic formula provides a mildew-resistant finish. Greenguard Gold certified for air quality. Antimicrobial - provides a mold- and mildew-resistant finish. HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams Showcase Semi-Gloss Base B Tintable Interior Paint (1-Quart) | SH3025002-14