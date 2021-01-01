Shoulder Replacement Surgery Arthroplasty Glenohumeral Joint T-Shirt

Caution Shoulder Out Of Service - This design is for men and women who had shoulder replacement surgery to replace a portion of the shoulder joint. Perfect for anyone recovering from shoulder arthroplasty and looking for shoulder replacement apparel. This cool shoulder prosthesis graphic is for your mom or dad who has undergone a total shoulder or glenohumeral arthroplasty, which replaces the damaged joint. Great idea for shoulder replacement warriors to celebrate Joint Replacement Awareness Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem