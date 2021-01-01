From faherty
Faherty Short Sleeve Playa Shirt
For a look that's as versatile as your social calendar, look no further than the Faherty Short Sleeve Playa Shirt. The button-down shirt is crafted from a lightweight organic-cotton woven in a cool fish-scale print. Button-down collar and short sleeves. Single chest pocket. Full button-down front closure. Side pleats at the straight back yoke. Subtle shirttail hemline. 100% organic cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size LG. Please note that measurements may vary by size.