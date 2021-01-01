From wrangler
Wrangler Short Sleeve Henley Tee
60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Bangladesh Machine Wash classic fit. with all the comfort you get from a tee, this style kicks things up a notch with three snap-up center buttons to create a look that's perfect for casual, everyday outfits. layering essential. designed to wear alone or under your favorite flannel, this closet stable is one you'll be reaching for all year round. soft fabric. made with a washed cotton-polyester blend, this classic t-shirt offers soft comfort during your daily activities. durable finishings. durable stitching at the hem, shoulders and cuffs helps enhance durability and provides a finished look. stylish details. a classic henley three-button placket adds timeless style and comfort to any outfit. Weave type: Knit