Alex Evenings Short Embroidered Elongated Mock Jacket Dress

Create lasting memories in this picture-perfect Alex Evenings set featuring a sheath dress and a relaxed-fit dress coat. Two-piece set with an embroidered jacket and a lined stretch-poly knit dress. Jacket: Mock neckline and three-quarter sleeves. Straight hemline falls at an extended length. Dress: Scoop neckline and a sleeveless design. Concealed zipper back closure. Straight hemline falls above the knees. Additional information: Jacket: 100% polyester. Dress: 96% polyester, 4% spandex. Lining: 100% polyester. Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 43 in Sleeve Length: 19 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size.