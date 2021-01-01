From breighton home
Shoreline Console Table Charcoal Gray - Breighton Home
Add a nautical touch to your living space today with the Shoreline Console Table by Breighton Home. With its coastal style, it will create the calming ambience only experienced on a wooden dock near the ocean. Place in your living room, home study or entryway. Its unique rectangle frame adds to its sturdy structure, making it perfect for all your favorite mementos or books. The lower shelf offers extra storage or display space, if need be. This console is crafted from particle board and finished in a rich melamine veneer. Within only 6 quick and easy steps, you will have your home decor boasting its new addition. Pair this multifunctional accent piece with additional items from the Shoreline Collection by Breighton Home. Each sold separately. Color: Gray.