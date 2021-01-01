From terrain
Shoreham Teak Dining Table, 7'
Advertisement
"Drawing on the time-honored tradition of teak furniture-making that dates back to 18th century English garden furniture, the Shoreham Teak collection is restrained and refined. This dining table features a slatted top, spindle legs, and a natural finish for a graceful presence in the garden.-Teak-Indoor or outdoor use-Treat teak seasonally with Teak Shield-During the off season, cover your outdoor furniture with high quality outdoor furniture covers and, if possible, we highly recommend storing it in an enclosed, dry area. This will extend the life of your furniture. Clean and make sure completely dry before covering and storing-Imported87""W, 30""H, 39""D "