Shop LC Purple Zirconia Halo Ring 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Bridal Wedding Engagement Birthday Gift Jewelry For Her Size 9 Cttw 2.3

RISE AND SHINE: The design of the ring is inspired by the sunburst pattern exuding all the shiny rays to attract someone PRECIOUS METAL: This ring is crafted in platinum over Sterling Silver, metal is known for its durability and natural elegance PURPLE AND WHITE: This fabulous ring displays an amazing blend of fancy purple and white zirconia from SECURE SETTING: The central crystal is secured via bezel and crystals around are securely set in a prong setting to radiate their natural shine ZIRCONIAS: Zirconias from are coveted globally for their refined glimmer