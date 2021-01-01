Shop LC Silvertone Square Cubic Zirconia CZ Multi Color Band Ring Costume Stylish Unique Fashion Jewelry Gift For Women Size 8 Ct 2.1

BAND RING: Symbolizing eternity and forever, this band ring is a delight to own PRECISE SETTING: The squarecut simulated diamonds are set in channels, while round ones are set in prongs. Each stone is handset for extreme precision DURABLE METAL: The ring is crafted in silvertone. The durable metal is COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: With flawless craftsmanship and a smooth finish, the ring is comfortable to wear for long hours WARRANTY PROGRAM: Buy with 100% confidence as all your Jewelry is covered under 6 months Warranty Program limited to manufacturing defects.