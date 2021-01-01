From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC Round White Diamond Framed Band Ring 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Plated Jewelry For Her Size 7 Ct 0.2 H-I Color I3 Clarity
FEATURES: This stunning real White diamond gemstone Modern ring will truly amaze you. The classy fine diamond Jewelry collection enhances your everyday elegant look for any woman METAL: This genuine anniversary diamond stone ring is made in rosegoldplatedsilver material with a superior 14K Rose Gold Plated finish. Diamonds are forever which makes it the perfect engagement gemstone. HEALING GEMSTONE: Symbol of royalty, class and luxury, Natural diamond imparts fearlessness and strength and reduces fear and brings new beginnings. SHOPLC DELIVERING JOY: This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise and unique gifts for Mom, Grandma, , daughter, wife on anniversary, birthday, holidays, graduation, valentines day on, christmas or wedding. 6 MONTH WARRANTY: We Offer a 6 Month No-Questions-Asked warranty on all our products. All metals are lead free, nickel free and. Excellent customer service.