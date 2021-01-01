From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC Peridot August Birthstone 925 Sterling Silver Beads Chakra Therapy Beaded Bracelet Platinum Plated Costume Stylish Unique Fashion Size.
FEATURES: Charm your look with real green Peridot gemstone strandbracelets Fine jewelry elegant design and shine with August birthstone Peridot is a perfect choice for any occasion and a heartfelt gift for your loved ones. METAL: The genuine peridot stone modern strandbracelets are made in skin friendly Sterling silver material with a superior standard finish. Treat yourself with the beautiful strandbracelets HEALING GEMSTONE: Natural Peridot stimulates the heart chakra and increase strength in people, and reduces anxiety. Peridot stone is related to happiness, love, truth and has a calming effect on the wearer. SHOPLC DELIVERING JOY: This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise and unique gifts for Mom, Grandma, , daughter, wife on anniversary, birthday, holidays, graduation, valentines day on, christmas or wedding. 6 MONTH WARRANTY: We Offer a 6 Month No-Questions-Asked warranty on all our products. All m