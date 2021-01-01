From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC LUXORO 10K White Gold Octagon Asscher Cut Moissanite Solitaire Ring Size 10
SOLITAIRE INSPIRED: The ring is adorned with moissanite and appears no less than a joyful homage to traditional solitaire design, having been meticulously crafted TWINKLING TREASURES: Expertly cut moissanite yield maximum glimmer and possess a high refractive index. The gem ranks 9.5 on the Mohs scale of hardness, placing it just beneath the diamond BEST OF BOTH WORLDS:A sophisticated blend of princess and emerald cut with pr & eacute, cised x-shaped facets from corners to the center cutlet, Asscher cut is touted as one of the most classic cuts around STURDY AND DURABLE: Outstanding durability of 10k yellow/ white gold makes sure the pendant maintains its beauty for an infinitely long time FLAWLESS BEAUTY: Prong-setting allows the gemstone to show its beauty without any hurdle