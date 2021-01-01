Shop LC Karis Mix Stainless Steel Platinum Oval Green Howlite Bolo Bracelet Costume Stylish Unique Fashion Jewelry for Women

AN UNBELIEVABLE SPLENDOR: This dazzling bracelet by the Karis Collection offers an unbelievable splendor to your wrist GRACEFUL GRAINS: Stunning milgrains gracing the periphery of all the stations bring elegance to the wristlet EFFICIENT TO PROTECT: The prong setting locks the embellishments will complete grace over the bracelet THE METAL: Crafted in the platinum bond and stainless steel, an impressive luster with greater durability is provided to this ravishing beauty EASY BOLO CLASP: Adjustable design of the bracelet is very comfortable to don and can fit a lot of wrist sizes with the easy bolo clasp