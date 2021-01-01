From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC Jewelry Holder Matte and Copper Finished Hand Carved Mango Wooden Jewellery Anniversary Storage Box 8x5x2.3 in
Advertisement
FEATURES: With branches reaching toward the heavens and roots seeking out the sacred waters, The Tree of Life has been a symbol of balance and harmony for thousands of years, The lavish composition, is carved by hand in mango wood with intricate detail, The box is lined with velvet, keep your treasure scratch free, Contrasting matte and polished Copper finishes add depth and texture to the design, Aesthetic and practical, ideal for storing jewelry and trinkets, Dimension-L 8 x W 5 x H 3 inches, Weighs 0 GIFT PACKAGING: Your item arrives in a complimentary blue Gift Box, appropriate for Safekeeping or a timeless Gift for any special occasions anniversary, engagement, weddings, party, holidays and other. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Ensure superior service, Free and fast shipping, Free return and refund policy. QUALITY: Each product is QC tested. Since we stand behind our products, we ensure that you are completely satisfied with your purchase.