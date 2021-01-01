From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Gorgeous Dangle Drop Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Garnet Fashion Boho Handmade Women Jewelry Gifts Ct 1.5 For

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

FEATURES: Made using sterling-silver these Earrings are built to last! The secure Ear Wire, Fishhook back findings make sure these earrings stay where you put them, and the Bezel-Setting setting shows the true beauty of the stones. These Earrings are a beautiful piece that deserves a place in almost any jewelry collection. METAL: This gorgeous earrings is made of Sterling silver which makes it truly shine. GIFT PACKAGING: Your item arrives in a complimentary blue Gift Box, appropriate for Safekeeping or a timeless Gift for any special occasions anniversary, engagement, weddings, party, holidays and other. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Ensure superior service, Free and fast shipping, Free return and refund policy. WARRANTY PROGRAM: Buy with 100% confidence as all your Jewelry is covered under 6 months Warranty Program limited to manufacturing defects.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com