Shop LC Goldstone Andante Moon Star Necklace Costume Stylish Fashion Unique Gift Jewelry For Her Size 18'

CELESTIAL INSPIRATION: The star and the crescent moon shining on different strands give the piece a charming appeal JUST FLAWLESS: The goldtone jewelry is brought to life with such perfection that from every angle, it looks flawless LIGHTWEIGHT: The lightweight and head-turning jewelry is your perfect shot at minimalism STYLE TIP: Pair this necklace with monotone outfits and minimalist silhouettes to let it add the glam quotient you need for the day FANTASTIC LOOK: Give your neckline a fantastic look with this detailed multi-layered necklace designed by the expert artisans