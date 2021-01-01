From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC Black Genuine Leather Zipper Closure Embossed 3 Foldable Clutch
LEATHER: It is made of leather, classified as thin and pliable leather with smooth scaling and brilliant colors. The high-quality leather is cruelty-free. No animal was harmed while making this piece HUGE STORAGE: The classy clutch has roomy interiors with single compartment, 1 inner pocket to accommodate your valuable essentials including 6 cards slots, and 2 ID slots CLOSURE: This gorgeous looking 3 folded bag has a zipper closure that creates this bag look trendy and fashionable UPGRADE YOUR COLLECTION: This stylish and captivating clutch is a big part of your cabinet which enhance your style STUNNING GIFT: The unique clutch can be a gorgeous gift for your friends, someone special or more on occasions like valentine's day, Thanksgiving day, Christmas, birthday, or almost the other occasion