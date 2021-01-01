From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Curb Necklace ION Plated Costume Stylish Unique Fashion Gift Delicate Stainless Steel Jewelry For Her Size 24'

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

FINE DESIGN: The finely forged curb necklace speaks of the high caliber of the artisans METAL: This gorgeous necklaces is made of stainless steel which makes it truly shine. GIFT PACKAGING: Your item arrives in a complimentary blue Gift Box, appropriate for Safekeeping or a timeless Gift for any special occasions anniversary, engagement, weddings, party, holidays and other. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Ensure superior service, Free and fast shipping, Free return and refund policy. WARRANTY PROGRAM: Buy with 100% confidence as all your Jewelry is covered under 6 months Warranty Program limited to manufacturing defects.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com