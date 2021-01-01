From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC Cubic Zirconia CZ 925 Sterling Silver Star Interchangeable Charms Earrings 14K Yellow Gold Plated Birthday Gift Jewelry For Her Cttw 0.1

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

INTERCHANGEABLE CHARM: These star charms are a perfect pick to give your hoops a distinct look SYMBOLISM: Stars are a symbol of positivity, aspirations and creative brilliance LUXURIOUS AND LUSTROUS: The charms are framed in 14K yellow gold over sterling silver REDEFINE ENTIRE STYLEBOOK: Crafted with the utmost diligence, the charms exhibit interesting play of sparkling simulated gems SIMULATED GEMS: Exuding glimmer like real gems, they make a great pick in enriching one's collection without hefty spending

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com