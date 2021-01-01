Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Sapphire White Zircon Infinity Ring Size 10 Ct 0.8

SHINE FOREVER: The design of the ring is inspired by the infinity pattern signifying forever beauty SHIMMERING ZIRCONS: Dazzling white zircons are decorating the alternating shank of the ring adding glamor TRILOGY OF BLUE: The three blue Ceylon sapphires at the forefront signify past, present and future of a relationship COMPOSITION: A head-turning radiance is offered to the ring with platinum over sterling silver composition GEMSTONE HARDNESS: An incredible blue-colored gem. It ranks nine on the Mohs scale of hardness