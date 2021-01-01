From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Sapphire White Zircon Halo Ring Size 6 Ct 0.9

Description

HALO INSPIRED: The sparkling white zircons set around blue Ceylon sapphire in the form of a halo bring this stylish ring to its bolder tones SILVER GLORY: The halo ring is skilfully crafted in Sterling Silver exhibiting ingenuity in all its glory LONG-LASTING: The fashionable piece has a platinum finish that offers a long-lasting shine SUBTLE PLACEMENT: The gemstones are securely set in prongs for a tighter grip GEMSTONE HARDNESS: An incredible blue-colored gem. It ranks nine on the Mohs scale of hardness

