From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Larimar Pendant Gift Jewelry
Advertisement
SKY LIKE HUES: This pendant is embedded with exuberant larimar known for its rich sky blue color METAL: The stunning genuine Larimar stone modern pendants are made in skin friendly Sterling silver material with a superior standard finish. Treat yourself with this beautiful pendants HEALING GEMSTONE: Known as a Caribbean king, natural Larimar gemstone is a perfect representation of tranquil sea and sky energies. Larimar is a healing stone for stress and a symbol of calmness, radiating healing and love energy. SHOPLC DELIVERING JOY: This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise and unique gifts for Mom, Grandma, , daughter, wife on anniversary, birthday, holidays, graduation, valentines day on, christmas or wedding. 6 MONTH WARRANTY: We Offer a 6 Month No-Questions-Asked warranty on all our products. All metals are lead free, nickel free and. Excellent customer service.