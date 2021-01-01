From shop lc global inc.

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Diamond Bracelet Platinum Plated For Women Jewelry Size 7.25' Cttw 1.5 I3 clarity

FEATURES: This charming HI real diamond gemstone bracelets features a unique simple design. This beautiful Diamond bracelet enhances any professional or bridal wedding look and makes a sentimental surprise for any lady. METAL: This genuine diamond stone traditional bracelet is made in skin friendly Sterling silver material with a superior Standard finish. Treat yourself with this beautiful Bracelet. HEALING GEMSTONE: Symbol of royalty, class and luxury, Natural diamond imparts fearlessness and strength and reduces fear and brings new beginnings. SHOPLC DELIVERING JOY: This unique and heartfelt product is beautifully packaged and ready for giving. Makes a sentimental surprise and unique gifts for Mom, Grandma, , daughter, wife on anniversary, birthday, holidays, graduation, valentines day on, christmas or wedding. 6 MONTH WARRANTY: We Offer a 6 Month No-Questions-Asked warranty on all our products. All metals are lead free, nickel free and. Excellent customer service.

