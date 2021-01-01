Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Bypass Ring Costume Stylish Unique Fashion Jewelry For Women Size 5

BYPASS PATTERN: The design of the ring is inspired by the bypass pattern signifying crossing of two paths INTRICATE DESIGN: Its beauty is emphasized by the intricate leafy design and a subtle texture milgrain SHINY METAL: The durable frame of the ring is made in sterling silver for a long-lasting shine CREATIVE DESIGN: Simplicity and elegance is dripping off this stylish ring: Build with metal, this ring is will be kind to your sensitive skin. Forget all your worries about skin issues when you adorn this ring