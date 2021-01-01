Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Bracelet Real 14K Rose Gold Plated Costume Stylish Unique Fashion Size 7.5' Gift Jewelry For Her

A CLASSIC LOOK: Grace your wrist line with a classic look of this beautiful chain RICH AND ROYAL LOOK: The texture of the chain passes a rich and royal look to your wrist and attire BLESSED WITH A NEVER-ENDING LIFE: For a life that never ends, the bracelet is crafted in sterling silver/14K rose over sterling silver MAXIMIZED BRILLIANCE: The decent size makes this chain spread gorgeously on your wrist, while the classy texture maximizes its brilliance GREAT LEVEL OF SECURITY: Lobster clasp offers this dazzling bracelet a great level of security