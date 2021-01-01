From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Ammonite Necklace Pendant 20 inch
FEATURES: Hand-crafted One of a kind Ammonite pendant, Ammonite fossil has unique structure and pattern, These creatures lived in the seas between 240 - 65 million years ago, They became extinct along with the dinosaurs, Exceptionally set within sterling silver cap that is tricky, Ammonites prized for their geometrical beauty for thousands of years. METAL: This gorgeous pendants is made of Sterling Silver which makes it truly shine. GIFT PACKAGING: Your item arrives in a complimentary blue Gift Box, appropriate for Safekeeping or a timeless Gift for any special occasions anniversary, engagement, weddings, party, holidays and other. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Ensure superior service, Free and fast shipping, Free return and refund policy. WARRANTY PROGRAM: Buy with 100% confidence as all your Jewelry is covered under 6 months Warranty Program limited to manufacturing defects.