Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Amber Solitaire Ring Gift Jewelry Size 7

UNIQUE DESIGN: The sketch of a lady over the gem displays excellent craftsmanship MAJESTIC AMBER: Baltic amber is 40 to 60 million years old and trapped many prehistoric plants and insects during its formation GEM FACT: The word 'amber' comes from three separate sources: 'ambre' from Middle French 'ambra' from Medieval Latin and 'anbar' from Arabic PREMIUM METAL: The ring is crafted in sterling silver COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: With precise craftsmanship and a smooth finish, the ring is comfortable to wear for long hours