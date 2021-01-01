From shop lc global inc.
Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Amber Cluster Earrings Gift Jewelry
Advertisement
SPARKLE AND EXOTIC COLOR: Laced with multi-color amber, you get a chance to adorn the sparkle and exotic color with these floral earrings HIGHLY GLORIOUS: Amber is a highly glorious gem that dazzles with a yellowishorange hue. The color results from fossilized tree resin FASCINATING INCLUSIONS: The tiny inclusions of the multi-color amber provides these earrings a fascinating appearance THE BACKING: Butterfly clasps make wearing this floral pair a no-hassle task LUSTROUS FINISH: A fine finishing bestows these sterling silver earrings with a commendable luster